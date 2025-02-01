Nina Roz regrets losing Daddy Andre; vows to keep new lover secret

Nina Roz opened up about her highly publicised failed marriage with fellow musician and producer Daddy Andre, admitting that she regrets making their relationship public.

The songstress yesterday reflected on the challenges she faced and how the experience has reshaped her approach to love and relationships.

Speaking at a Rotaract event in Kampala, Roz vowed not to publicise her next lover, a mistake she thinks contributed to her failed relationship.

“I think my marriage was the most talked about in the entire country,” she said.

“It is very unfortunate that it never materialised and no blessing came out of it.”

“But we thank God that you talked about us that much. And for all the words you said about me, I decided I will never show you my partner again…until God decides,” she added.

Roz and Daddy Andre had a short-lived marriage two years ago, which ended just months after their traditional Kukyala ceremony.

The couple had initially agreed to keep their relationship private, but after photos from the Kukyala leaked online, their love life became a topic of national discussion.

Substance Abuse and a Troubled Union

One of the major reasons blamed for the collapse of Nina Roz and Daddy Andre’s marriage was her struggle with substance abuse.

While speaking about drug addiction at the event, the singer acknowledged how easy it is to fall into addiction, warning young people to be cautious.

“Getting hooked on substances is easy… All it takes is a friend asking you to try, and you will never know when you got addicted. That is why anyone can get trapped. That is why you see children of presidents and rich people struggling with drugs,” she said.

Nina Roz’s battle with substance abuse reportedly put a strain on her relationship with Daddy Andre, ultimately contributing to their separation.

In past interviews, Daddy Andre hinted that Nina Roz was not ready for marriage, saying she needed to learn more about love before making such a commitment.

A Call for a Drug-Free Music Industry

Despite her personal struggles, Nina Roz is using her platform to advocate for a drug-free music industry.

She believes that drug addiction is a major problem that needs urgent attention, particularly among musicians.

“My wish is that we have a drug-free music industry and a drug-free world,” she said. “Drugs know no class. It is a spiritual life that you have to be vigilant and keen on.”

Nina Roz’s decision to keep her future lover under wraps is a surprise departure from her earlier promise to her fans to keep her love life transparent.