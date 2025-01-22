Meet Ragga Dee’s teenage daughter who writes his music

Legendary singer Ragga Dee is gearing up for his concert to mark 37 years in the industry, and one of the artists to look out for at the show is teenage daughter, Shivon Dee.

The young artist, who is both a singer and rapper, hopes to use the concert as a stepping stone into the industry.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the concert, Shivon Dee introduced herself to the public, revealing that she has been involved in her father’s musical journey in more ways than one.

She just just completed high school and is headed for university this year

More Than Just Ragga Dee’s Daughter

Unlike many celebrity children who ride on their parents’ fame, Shivon Dee says she is determined to make a name for herself without relying solely on her father’s legacy.

"I do not treat myself as a daughter of a legend—that is not what defines me,” she said.

“ I try to lead a normal lifestyle, and that is how I have managed to keep a simple life through school," she explained.

Shivon Dee’s journey into music began when she was 14 years old, and while her father has played an important role in guiding her, she insists that music has always been her personal passion.

Interestingly, Shivon Dee has also been contributing to her father’s recent musical projects by writing some of his new songs.

"I have not tried to copy directly from him, but in fact, I do write some of his music—his newest music—because, for his older songs, I was still very young," she revealed.