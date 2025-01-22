Ragga Dee’s anniversary show to honour Ugandan music

The Ugandan music fan base has been lavish in recent years in giving flowers to the country’s top music talents from back in the day.

And now it is Ragga Dee, real name Daniel Kazibwe’s turn.

The legendary artist has a major concert coming up, in which he’ll be celebrating 37 strong years in the business.

The 37 years of Ragga Dee concert is slated for this weekend on Saturday, January 25th at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The show, he says, will be a celebration of not just his journey and success but also that of many other Ugandan artists from different generations.

“37 years of doing this, has not come easily,” he said

“I have done so many songs, from Bamusakata which came out in 1990, Ngagala Dance, Parliament, Empeta, Mbawe and many others.”

From Nile Hotel to Serena

Ragga Dee says he picked Serena Hotel for the show venue because it was where his journey started.

At the time, it was named Nile Hotel and had Congolese musicians performing there almost exclusively.

The late music promoter Tamukati stayed at the hotel and had only Congolese artists singing at the hotel every weekend according to Ragga Dee.

“What we decided to do was to start singing in Lingala and that's how we broke in.”

Surprise acts

The show, produced by Steve Jean and powered by Pepsi and MTN, will also feature surprise acts including one from an unnamed artist who just came out of rehab.

Ragga Dee told the press that the musician was admitted just over a year ago, by himself with help from MTN Uganda’s Charles Mbiire who promised to buy him a new set of band instruments once they are fully recovered.

At the press conference, Ragga Dee was flanked by some of the legends with whom he has walked the incredible journey, including Halima Namakula, Dr Bossa, Isaac Ruccibigango (Limit X) and Babaluku