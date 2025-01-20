Afrigo Band to celebrate 50 years with grand concert 

Uganda’s most legendary band, Afrigo Band, is set to mark 50 years of musical excellence with a historic concert on August 16, 2025.

The iconic band, founded in 1975 by the legendary Moses Matovu, has been a pillar of Ugandan music, culture, and heritage, captivating audiences with their timeless hits and electrifying performances.

In celebration of this milestone, Talent Africa Group has partnered with Afrigo Band to organise the grand event as part of its annual Legends of Sound concert series.

The series is dedicated to honouring musical legends, and Afrigo Band’s 50th anniversary promises to be a spectacular tribute to their extraordinary legacy.

A Historic Partnership to Honour Ugandan Music

Speaking on the collaboration, Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, expressed his excitement about working with the beloved band.

"It’s an absolute honour to work with the legendary Afrigo Band on this historic celebration. Afrigo Band is a national treasure, and their music has united generations.

“The Legends of Sound series is about celebrating excellence in music, and there’s no better way to honour that than with Afrigo Band’s 50th anniversary," Allibhai stated.

Reflecting on the band’s journey, Moses Matovu, the founder and band leader, emphasised that this celebration is dedicated to their loyal fans.

"Fifty years is a remarkable journey, and it’s a testament to our passion, resilience, and the love of our fans.

“This celebration is for every person who has supported Afrigo Band throughout the years. Partnering with Talent Africa for this event ensures that we can share this milestone with audiences in the most spectacular way possible. We are excited to make history together," he said.

An Unforgettable Night of Music and Celebrations

The highly anticipated concert will feature a show-stopping lineup, including Afrigo Band’s timeless classics and collaborations with special guest artists.

Fans can look forward to a dazzling production, capturing the essence of Afrigo’s musical journey over the decades.