Mayiga bans Gravity Omutujju music on CBS, BBS

Buganda Prime Minister (Katikkiro), Charles Peter Mayiga, has announced a ban on Gravity Omutujju’s music from being played on Buganda Kingdom’s media platforms, BBS TV and CBS FM.

The Premier on Monday vowed to hold staff members at the stations personally responsible if they play Gravity’s music.

His directive is the biggest blow yet to the singer who has recently been in the eye of the storm for creating controversial music.

Mayiga announced his decision during a meeting at Bulange Mengo on Monday, December 9th, where he hosted the legendary singer Lord Fred Ssebatta.

Mayiga’s Strong Remarks on Gravity Omutujju’s Music

In his statement, the Katikkiro expressed his dismay over the content of Gravity Omutujju’s songs, specifically accusing the artist of producing “disturbing songs” that do not reflect the values Buganda upholds.

Mayiga stated that he had never met the artist personally but had seen his performances on television.

He questioned the purpose behind Gravity’s choice of lyrics, stating, “Why does he sing such disturbing songs? Have you decided now to abandon grooming your talent to unsettling people? What is the aim?”

The Katikkiro also pointed another artist Yasin Mukasa, aka Lil Pazo, whose music he said was equally disturbing.

He warned that an artist who gains popularity through controversial and offensive language risks a short-lived career.

He contrasted the two artists with renowned musician Fred Ssebatta, suggesting that if Ssebatta had resorted to such vulgarity over his 40-year career, he would have long since lost his audience and respect.

Mayiga’s comments targeted the language and themes in Gravity Omutujju’s music, particularly those in the songs “Okwepicha,” “Enyama,” “Doozi,” and his latest release “Omunio.”

He stated that artists have the power to convey messages subtly, without resorting to crude or offensive language, and urged the younger generation of musicians to learn from their elders and maintain a sense of dignity in their work.

Pressure from Authorities on Gravity and Lil Pazo

On the same day as the announcement, Gravity and fellow artist Lil Pazo were summoned by the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) to answer concerns regarding the vulgar content in their lyrics.

The UNCC, which has expressed concerns about the negative impact of such music on Ugandan culture and the creative sector, called the artists to a hearing at the National Theatre.

The artists did not appear for the meetings. UNCC responded by "blacklisting" the artists through promoters and asking police to stop clearing their concerts.

Both Gravity’s and Lil Pazo’s songs have been under intense scrutiny for their explicit language and themes, which many argue do not align with the country’s cultural values.

Gravity’s track “Omunio” and Lil Pazo’s “Enkudi” and “Ensujju” have all been highlighted as examples of the controversial genre that has raised alarm.