Gravity Omutujjus is once again having run-ins with authorities for using vulgar language in his music.

He, together with Lil Pazo are facing legal action over their controversial music lyrics and videos.

The Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) summoned the two musicians for ahearing this Monday, December 9th at the National Theatre.

The meeting is intended to address concerns raised about the vulgar content in their songs, including Gravity's "Okwepicha", "Enyama", "Doozi", and his latest release, "Omunio".

Lil Pazo's tracks, including "Enkudi" and "Ensujju", are also under scrutiny.

In an official letter signed by Phina Mugerwa, the Vice Chairperson of the UNCC Board of Trustees, the body expressed concern that the artists' lyrics do not align with Ugandan cultural norms and the values of the creative sector.

The council noted with concern, the negative impact these works may have on the creative industry and future generations.

UNCC urged both artists to attend the meeting in person, with the aim of fostering a more positive and sustainable cultural landscape.

Previous Controversies Involving Gravity Omutujju

This is not the first time that Gravity Omutujju has faced backlash over his music.

Earlier in July 2024, his music video for "Doozi" attracted widespread controversy when it was reported to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) for depicting an eroticised medical procedure.

The video, which featured a clinical coat and stethoscope, drew sharp criticism from the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), which claimed it tarnished the reputation of the medical profession.

UMA’s leadership, including Dr Herbert Luswata, the association’s president, condemned the video for undermining public trust in the medical community.