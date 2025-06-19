Elon Musk uses Simon Kaggwa Njala's meme

American billionaire Elon Musk is among the celebrities who have so far used journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala's meme, which was taken from his viral "Why are you gay?" interview.

Musk used the meme in response to a post by the New York Times Communications team.

After seeing that Musk had used his meme, Njala reacted to the post with embarrassment emojis.

The interview, conducted over a decade ago, has made Simon Kaggwa Njala known across the globe.

Conservatives have celebrated him, while progressives have not received the interview as well. Then there are those who simply enjoy it for its entertainment value.

Its recent resurgence has seen Njala appear on podcasts in different countries and earn endorsements from globally acclaimed figures.

Among those who have endorsed him is controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who once said he wanted Njala to become a vice president.

Simon Kaggwa Njala, who works with Next Media, has built a reputation for his hard-hitting interviews.

One of his most famous moments includes his blunt question to LGBT rights activist Pepe Julian Onziema: “Why are you gay?”—a clip that has gone viral multiple times and continues to circulate online.

In another popular interview, he hosted the current Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, who walked out of the interview due to dissatisfaction with the line of questioning.

Meanwhile, Tate did not only endorse Njala on X; they also once recorded a podcast together.