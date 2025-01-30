King Saha plans Shs. 5K concert to give back to fans

Last week, singer King Saha held a highly successful concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, drawing a massive crowd.

The King Saha Live in Concert show which had one of the biggest attendances at the venue saw security forced to shut the gates by 7 pm due to full capacity.

However, despite the overwhelming turnout, King Saha says a big portion of his core fan base was unable to attend due to the ticket prices.

Ordinary tickets were priced at Shs 30,000, while VIP tickets cost Shs 50,000—amounts that many of his longtime supporters, he says, could not afford.

A Concert for the Fans

As such, the Zakayo singer has now revealed plans for another concert at a much lower entry fee of Shs 5,000.

He says he is determined to make this upcoming show accessible to everyone.

“So many of my people failed to make it to Lugogo because of the cost,” he said.

“I am now looking for a venue. Once I find it, I will announce another concert dubbed Saha ku Fitty (Saha for 5K).”

The goal of the event, he said, is to give back to the people who have supported his music over the years, ensuring that even those with limited funds can experience his performance live.

Possible Venues and a Festival Atmosphere

King Saha is considering several venue options for the concert, including Kololo Independence Grounds, Namboole Stadium, or even a street jam in the middle of Kampala.

“We want to take the people back to the old days when we used to have such street jams,” he added.