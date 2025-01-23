Just in: King Saha concert hangs in balance as police halt preparations 

Fans of King Saha were left perplexed this Thursday afternoon after security officers stormed Lugogo Cricket Oval and halted the ongoing preparations for tomorrow’s show dubbed King Saha Live in Concert.

Police officers were seen scouring the entire venue before ordering the ongoing works to be put on hold.

The officers told workers who were erecting the stage to stop and await further orders.

Access to the venue was also limited according to reports from the venue.

There was little information by Thursday evening on what informed the action by the security operatives.

Kabako, one of the musicians who was at the venue for sound checking said he spoke to one of the police officers who gave no straightforward answer as to why the show was being halted.

No reasons given

"He looked like a high-ranking officer but he told me they were working on orders from higher-ups and that they were awaiting further communications,” Kabako said.

There was no word yet from the police or Saha himself by the publication of this report.

It was reported that King Saha's team was engaged in a meeting with the security team to have the prevailing issues ironed out.

A day earlier Police and the military blocked Saha from mobilizing his fans in downtown Kampala.