Kid Dee unveils Rwandan lover

Ugandan singer Denish Duncan Matovu, famously known as Kid Dee, has finally unveiled the woman who has captured his heart.

Amidst a buzzing music career, the singer revealed that a deeply fulfilling personal life now accompanies his success.

The lover, he said, is named Sheena Bella, and their relationship, he insists, is the real deal—far from the usual showbiz romance.

The two have been together for two years, having met in Rwanda.

According to the musician, it was a genuine connection built over time.

He says her parents are aware of him, although an official visit to meet the family has yet to happen

Kid Dee

The Most Beautiful Woman

Kid Dee gushed about her beauty, declaring to anyone who would listen that he believes she is the most beautiful woman in the world.

“I think she’s the most beautiful woman right now. This is what I go telling everyone. I have been pushing her to contest in the next Miss Uganda pageant,” he told Bukedde TV

For Kid Dee, having Sheena in their life has brought a sense of completeness.