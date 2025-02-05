Joshua Baraka takes centre stage as TRACE Awards city tour hits Kampala

The TRACE Awards City Tour is set to make a highly anticipated stop in Uganda’s capital, turning up the heat at the popular Lugogo-based hotspot, Noni Vie, on February 13.

Hosted by TRACE and Johnnie Walker, this star-studded night promises to be the ultimate celebration of African music, culture, and creativity, bringing together Uganda’s biggest music stars, industry power players, and entertainment heavyweights.

With the TRACE Music Awards scheduled to dazzle Zanzibar on February 26, excitement across the continent is at an all-time high.

The awards city tour has already ignited major African cities such as Johannesburg and Nairobi, and now, it is Kampala’s turn to experience the magic.

Ugandan music lovers will get a front-row seat to the road to the awards, featuring electrifying live performances, meet-and-greet sessions with top artists, and a thrilling showcase of the creative force propelling African music onto the global stage.

The Kampala edition of the tour holds special significance as it shines the spotlight on Uganda’s sole nominee at this year’s TRACE Music Awards, Joshua Baraka.

The genre-blending star has earned a nomination in the Best East African Artist category, placing him alongside some of the region’s biggest names. This event will provide Ugandans with the perfect opportunity to celebrate Baraka’s meteoric rise and rally behind him as he takes Uganda’s sound to a continental audience.

No grand celebration is complete without a perfect toast, and this is where Johnnie Walker steps in. As the platinum sponsor of this year’s TRACE Music Awards, the globally renowned whisky brand is bringing its signature touch of luxury and self-expression to the Kampala tour stop. Expect a night of bold flavours, unforgettable moments, and a fusion of music and culture that will set the stage for the main event in Zanzibar.

Speaking ahead of the event, Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager for Uganda, remarked:

“Music and whisky share a timeless connection—they bring people together, tell powerful stories, and celebrate individuality. As a brand that champions progress and creativity, Johnnie Walker is proud to partner with TRACE to amplify African talent and give Ugandans a taste of the magic ahead of the awards. The Kampala edition will be nothing short of spectacular.”