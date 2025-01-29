Joshua Baraka secures Trace Awards nomination

Joshua Baraka, one of Uganda’s fastest-rising stars, has earned a coveted nomination at the prestigious Trace Awards and Summit 2025, presented by platinum partner Johnnie Walker.

Recognised in the Best Artist – Eastern Africa category, Baraka’s nomination is a testament to his bold artistry and meteoric rise across borders to the continental music stage.

Baraka’s journey from a budding talent performing in bands as a pianist to a continental sensation has been nothing short of remarkable. Known for his rich blend of Afrobeat, elements of Ugandan Kidandali, R&B, and soulful lyricism, Baraka consistently delivers music that resonates with diverse audiences across borders.

Hits such as Nana, Dalilah, and DIGII IV not only showcase his musical versatility but have also garnered him a massive fanbase across the continent and among Afrobeat lovers globally.

The Trace Awards nomination comes at a pivotal moment not only in Baraka’s career but also for the award’s platinum sponsor, Johnnie Walker, aligning perfectly with the brand’s “Keep Walking” mantra. This mantra celebrates bold steps and relentless progresss, qualities that Baraka embodies in his journey.

Over the past year, Baraka’s groundbreaking projects have highlighted his creative evolution and daring spirit, reflecting Johnnie Walker’s commitment to inspiring individuals across Africa to take bold steps forward.

“His collaborations with international artists and performances on global stages—culminating in a fully sold-out show in London—are a testament to his resilience and ambition. These milestones mirror Johnnie Walker’s mission to reward and celebrate audacious trailblazers who shape culture and push boundaries, making Baraka’s achievements the perfect embodiment of the values we champion,” said Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager.

“Our collaboration with Trace celebrates the brilliant talent flourishing across the continent. Joshua Baraka’s nomination reflects the bold moves and determination we support. As he continues on his path, we will celebrate every milestone with him,” she added.

Johnnie Walker, the world’s No. 1 Scotch whisky brand, has announced a landmark partnership with the Trace Awards and Summit 2025, sponsoring two categories: Best Newcomer and Song of the Year. The three-day extravaganza will take place from 24–26 February 2025 at the Mora Zanzibar Resort.

The partnership also includes the Trace Awards City Tour, which will bring live performances and meet-and-greet opportunities to major cities, including Kampala. The tour will provide an intimate platform for fans to connect with nominated artists and talents, while experiencing the energy propelling Africa’s creative revolution.

Catherine Ndungu, Marketing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), emphasised the brand’s commitment to African music's transformative power, stating, “Our partnership with Trace is a celebration of African creativity and its growing influence on the global stage. Artists like Joshua Baraka embody the talent and innovation thriving on this continent, and as Johnnie Walker, we’re proud to amplify these voices and walk alongside them on their journey to greatness.”