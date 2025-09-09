Jamaican dancehall star Spice set for Kampala show, Buganda tourism drive

Jamaican dancehall icon Spice is gearing up for an exciting performance in Kampala on 6th December 2025, at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The event is not just a concert but a unique opportunity to boost tourism in Uganda, with Spice’s arrival set to highlight the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Kingdom of Buganda.

During a press conference to announce the show, Dr Anthony Wamala, the Minister for Tourism, Heritage, Palaces, and Tombs in Buganda, expressed his enthusiasm about Spice’s visit.

He shared that the event was more than just a performance — it’s an important opportunity to showcase Buganda as a gateway to Uganda’s tourism.

"Spice is not just coming here to perform but to open up tourism doors," said Dr Wamala. He added that the event will help drive home the message that Buganda is the front door to tourism in Uganda.

Spice’s visit will include a cultural tour of key sites in Buganda, with the singer scheduled to visit prominent locations such as the Kabaka’s Palace, the Kasubui Tombs, and the Kabaka’s Lake.

She will also explore the Royal Mile, which is central to Buganda's history. Spice will also have the opportunity to visit Uganda’s Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary and the renowned Queen Elizabeth National Park, further bridging the connection between Uganda’s wildlife and the vibrant culture of Jamaica.

On 6th December, Spice will take to the stage alongside Uganda’s top performers like Sheebah Karungi, Cindy Sanyu, and Winnie Nwagi. The concert promises to be a celebration of music and culture, with proceeds going to support rhino conservation in Uganda.

Early bird tickets are priced at UGX 85,000, with regular tickets available for UGX 100,000. For those seeking an exclusive experience, VIP tickets are available, ranging from UGX 3 million to UGX 5 million.