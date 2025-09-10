Irene Namubiru teases second book with more family secrets 

Singer Irene Namubiru has revealed that her tell-all memoir, “My Mother Knows: My Journey to Healing,” may just be the first chapter in a much longer and more explosive story.

The Ugandan music icon has teased the existence of a second book, loaded with more details about her family, should the attacks from her mother and stepchildren continue.

"If they continue to attack me, there is a second book on standby with more details," she warned, adding that the first book was, in fact, a toned-down version of the full truth.

The initial book details the deeply strained relationship with her mother, Justine Nyanzi Namawejje.

The estrangement was exacerbated by a harrowing incident in 2013 when Namubiru was framed for a drug offence in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of receiving comfort, she was met with indifference and hostility from her mother and siblings.

Irene Namubiru breaks down estrangement from her mother in new book Namubiru is well aware that her story may draw criticism, and she admits to dreading "what people are going to say when they read the book, how they will judge and criticise her."

The final catalyst for writing the memoir was a phone conversation she overheard, where her mother falsely accused her of hating her grandmother and even of exhuming her grandparents' remains for witchcraft.

Irene Namubiru at her book launch

Challenging Tradition and Speaking Up

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with NTV, Namubiru addressed her critics, particularly those who adhere to the traditional belief that a parent is always right.

She argued that this perspective is harmful, stating that parents can be flawed and that children have the right to speak up.

“If you grew up a thief or violent, it does not mean that when you grow up and have your own children, you will change. You can still be evil when you are a parent, and your children will notice this and decide to speak up. As parents, we need to listen to our children, not just silence them,” she said

Irene Namubiru

The Need for Honesty

ADVERTISEMENT

Namubiru explained that writing the book was an act of self-preservation and a way to finally lift a heavy burden.

The musician hopes her book will give her mother a chance to hear her side of the story "from the horse’s mouth."