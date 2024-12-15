Ghetto Kids, Blu 3 to headline 4th Africa Peace Concert

The Africa Peace Concert is back for its 4th edition scheduled for 10th January 2025.

The concert will feature some of Uganda’s most iconic music acts. Blu 3, Ghetto Kids, Iwera Band, and saxophonist Felisax are set to take the stage at the highly anticipated event.

These celebrated artists will help raise awareness and funds for the Makerere Rotary Peace Center, a leading institution for peacebuilding in Africa.

Raising Funds for Peacebuilding Initiatives

The Africa Peace Concert is an annual event with a mission to raise $500,000 to support the sustainability of the Makerere Rotary Peace Center.

The Centre, the first of its kind on the continent, provides training for leaders in peacebuilding and conflict transformation, hosting fellows from across the world. In 2024, the concert aims to surpass the $234,555 raised last year, helping to fund essential programmes and initiatives.

Joseph Nuwamanya, Chairman of the Africa Peace Concert 2025, noted the significance of the concert in fostering unity and peace across Africa.

“We are honoured to have these incredible artists join us in amplifying the message of peace,” he said.

“Their involvement reflects not only their passion for music but also their commitment to their communities and the cause of peace.”

A Platform for Advocacy and Social Change

Beyond the music, the concert serves as a platform for peace advocacy.

The funds raised will support the Makerere Rotary Peace Center, which trains leaders who go on to implement positive social change across sectors such as youth empowerment, conflict resolution, and gender equality.

The Centre has so far welcomed 110 fellows from 43 countries, empowering them to lead transformative projects in their home communities.

The concert will take place at Nsambya Gardens, with tickets priced at $100.

Part of the proceeds will go directly to the cause, contributing to the long-term impact of the Makerere Rotary Peace Center in Africa and beyond.