Geoffrey Lutaaya’s ‘Love Memories’ concert leaves fans thrilled

Geoffrey Lutaaya, the singer-turned-legislator, delivered an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience to his fans at the Love Memories concert, held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens.

Powered by I&M Bank, the event drew a diverse audience of devoted fans of Ugandan traditional music. Lutaaya, without the need for curtain raisers, took to the stage at 8:30 pm, clad in white, and immediately mesmerised the crowd.

Backed by Da Nu Eagles band, he kicked off the night with Abamanyi Omukwano Mwebale before performing an impressive set of 40 songs.

The second session featured beloved hits like Mama Sandra, Oli Miss, Akyali Mboko, and Nice and Lovely. This segment was particularly special as Lutaaya was joined by his wife, singer Irene Namatovu. The couple, dressed in matching red, created a visually stunning moment that sent the audience into a frenzy.

Supporting performances came from notable artists including fellow legislator Hillary Kiyaga, alias Dr Hilderman (Mawokota North MP), Eddy Yawe, Nina Roz, Jovan Luzinda, Diana Nalubega, and Messach Semakula. However, Lutaaya remained the night’s dominant force, performing for 80% of the show and closing the event himself.

Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank, highlighted their partnership with Lutaaya as a way to engage with customers who appreciate traditional Ugandan music.

"At I&M Bank, we strive to connect with and appreciate all our customers, including those who enjoy local music. That’s why we partnered with Hon. Geoffrey Lutaaya—because we have customers who love his music. This partnership enables us to celebrate their tastes while demonstrating our support for the arts and the culture that unites communities," Nakiyaga said.