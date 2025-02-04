Dembe FM set to resume operations

Dembe FM is set to resume operations on February 13, this reporter has learnt.

"This is what I mean when I say that @SueNsibirwa is a special team leader. She has finally resurrected @DembeFm ❤️🫡. @BNantale Naawe oli wakitalo nga bwolowooza," posted Gabriel Buule, an employee of Monitor Publications Limited, which owns Dembe FM, on X.

Sue Nsibirwa, the Managing Director of Monitor, responded: "Humbled! I'm honoured to work with a special team that does the cooking!"

In 2023, Dembe FM laid off several employees, including household names such as Isaac Daniel Katende, known as Kasuku; Jenkins Mukasa, Eddie Sendi, and Bina Babie, whose real name is Robina Mbabazi. The station subsequently ceased broadcasting programs and focused on playing music only.

"We regret to inform our esteemed listeners, clients, and stakeholders that… the station, for the foreseeable future, will have no scheduled programming as the board and management reassess its continued viability as a business concern," the radio station, which had been operating for 21 years, stated in an announcement at the time.

Dembe FM first went on air in May 2002 as part of the Dembe Enterprises conglomerate, owned by tycoon Kharim Hirji. He later sold it to Patrick Bitature, who eventually transferred ownership to its current proprietor.

Over the years, following its acquisition by the Nation Media Group, the station rebranded itself as a leading Luganda-speaking entertainment radio station, primarily targeting female listeners.

However, Dembe FM has faced financial challenges, particularly with tax-related issues, and has had several run-ins with the government. The station has been shut down twice, most recently in 2018, over allegations of promoting witchcraft.