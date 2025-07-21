Cartel Bizness listening party: A night of sound & style

Last night, Silo 15 in Bugolobi pulsed with creative electricity as Kampala’s culture shapers gathered for an exclusive moment that blurred the lines between music, fashion, and identity.

The much-anticipated Cartel Bizness Listening Party delivered a genre-defying celebration of sound, collaboration, and self-expression, all backed by Guinness Smooth.

The event was curated by Troy Elimu, widely known as Denim Cartel, the fashion disruptor whose signature style has become a canvas for Kampala’s new creative movement.

Already the face of Guinness Smooth’s ‘Make It Yours’ campaign in Africa alongside Nigeria’s Waffles and Cream, Troy took his artistic journey a step further, unveiling the Cartel Bizness EP, a bold musical statement dropping 23 July on all major streaming platforms.

Cartel Bizness EP

From the moment guests stepped into the industrial warehouse venue, they were immersed in a multisensory experience surrounded by Denim Cartel’s fashion-forward aesthetic, rich soundscapes, and the energy of a crowd that knew they were part of something rare.

The EP features a heavyweight line-up of East African collaborators: A Pass, Mike Kayihura, Elijah Kitaka, Bensoul, BigTril, Tai Dai, Kamanzi, Tungi, Herbert Ssensamba, Jokwiz Klean, and SoundlykBB, with production by Axon, a fellow Make It Yours campaign face and sonic architect behind many of the EP’s standout tracks.

The project’s lead single, “Easy”, featuring A Pass, Mike Kayihura, and Axon, is already out and giving fans a taste of the layered, collaborative energy that defines the full body of work.

Cartel Bizness EP

The night hit several peaks, including live sets from Mike Kayihura and Bensoul, who brought a soulful intensity to the room.

In between tracks, Troy shared the backstory of the project, his motivations, his journey, and what this EP means to him.

“This project is deeply personal. Every track, every collab, every sound represents a different part of my creative identity,” said Troy.

“Working with amazing talents like A Pass, Bensoul, and Mike Kayihura pushed me to think differently, to break patterns. That’s what the Make It Yours campaign stands for, and that’s what I’ve done with this EP.”

With just a select crowd invited, the Cartel Bizness Listening Party was curated for the relevant voices shaping culture, a night designed for the sound-makers, tastemakers, and rule-breakers redefining what it means to be a creative in Kampala today.

“Cartel Bizness is the most honest work I’ve put out,” Troy added.

“It’s built on trust, collaboration, and pure creative energy from some of the most exciting voices in the region. This isn’t about genre or trends; it’s about identity and impact.”

For Guinness Smooth, the project was a natural extension of its Make It Yours platform, which exists to spotlight creatives who are pushing boundaries and owning their narratives.

Cartel Bizness EP

“Supporting Denim Cartel and the Cartel Bizness EP is more than a partnership; it’s a celebration of what happens when bold Ugandan creatives own their narrative,” said Denise Nazzinda, Brand Manager, Guinness Uganda. “This moment hits the bullseye of what Make It Yours is all about: personal expression, powerful collaborations, and culture made from the ground up.”