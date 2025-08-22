BREAKING: Frank Ntambi arrested

Social commentator and entertainment critic Frank Ntambi has been arrested and remanded to prison.

The news was revealed by his friend Shalom Kaweesi on TikTok, though he gave no details.

“… Frank Ntambi remanded to prison,” Kaweesi posted on TikTok with a photo of Ntambi.

Frank Ntambi

The reason for the arrest is unclear, but Ntambi recently clashed with music promoter Jeff Kiwanuka and his brother Allan Kiwanuka, who accused him of slander.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 25, he was summoned by Kabalagala Police Station for cyber harassment.

The summon

UPDATE: