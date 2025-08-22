Pulse logo
BREAKING: Frank Ntambi arrested

22 August 2025 at 16:30
Social commentator and entertainment critic Frank Ntambi has been arrested and remanded to prison.

The news was revealed by his friend Shalom Kaweesi on TikTok, though he gave no details.

“… Frank Ntambi remanded to prison,” Kaweesi posted on TikTok with a photo of Ntambi.

The reason for the arrest is unclear, but Ntambi recently clashed with music promoter Jeff Kiwanuka and his brother Allan Kiwanuka, who accused him of slander.

On July 25, he was summoned by Kabalagala Police Station for cyber harassment.

UPDATE:

Frank Ntambi has been remanded to Luzira Prison until next Thursday.

