Bebe Cool’s 'Hidden Agendas' video blurs line between music and film 

On Friday, the 29th of August, singer Bebe Cool released the long-awaited video for his single, "Hidden Agendas," off the recently launched album, Break the Chains.

The track had already captivated fans since the album's release in May, thanks to its smooth afro-beats rhythm and catchy melody, but the video was poised to add a new layer of depth.

While the song itself explores the intricate and sometimes duplicitous nature of human relationships, much of the message is obscured by its use of Pidgin English.

The video, directed by the visionary Garrick Williams—who also helmed Bebe Cool's "Motivation" and "Circumference"—serves as a crucial narrative device, piecing together the lyrical fragments and giving the song a poignant meaning.

The storyline centres on a protagonist (played by Bebe Cool) who follows his friends into a dangerous world, only to discover they were setting him up for a fall.

A Story on Screen

The video's narrative begins with an elderly Bebe Cool recounting a tale to his grandchildren—a classic storytelling framing device that immediately draws the viewer in.

The story then unfolds, showing a younger Bebe Cool in a series of dramatic scenes: in the depths of a mine with his team, in a high-stakes office signing documents, and finally, being arrested by the police.

The emotional core of the video is captured in a single, powerful moment: the look he gives his friends as he is being whisked away, a look of betrayal and heartbreak that speaks volumes. This cinematic approach sets the video apart from typical music releases. It is a bold move that elevates the single and transforms it into a full-fledged cinematic experience.

Redefining the Ugandan Music Video

What truly distinguishes the "Hidden Agendas" video is its deliberate use of professional actors and film creatives, a clear signal of a shift in the Ugandan music industry.

While many music videos rely on models for lead roles, Bebe Cool’s team tapped into Uganda's film industry. They cast talent scout and casting agent Kasule Douglas Benda, alongside actors Angel Toni Acer, Christiano Okitwi, and Crispus Ogwal.

Angel Toni, known for his role opposite Cindy Sanyu in the TV drama Crossroads, brings a seasoned presence, while Okitwi is recognised for his role in a controversial MTN advertisement.

The collaboration also extended behind the scenes to include acclaimed makeup artist Esther Nakaziba, known for the Karakta Makeup and Costume Festival.

This strategic inclusion of film professionals blurs the line between music and film, transforming a simple music video into a compelling, short-form visual story.