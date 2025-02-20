Bebe Cool set to drop ‘Motivation’ as he launches annual inspiration week

Following the success of Circumference, the first single from his upcoming album Break the Chains, Bebe Cool has announced the release of his next track, Motivation, set to drop this Friday, February 21st, 2025, across all major music platforms.

However, Motivation is more than just another song. It is the foundation of Motivation Week, an initiative Bebe Cool has launched to inspire and empower Ugandans across various fields.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion aired on NBS, Galaxy FM, and NRG, the singer emphasised the need for a platform that celebrates motivators and encourages others to pursue their goals despite challenges.

Bebe Cool announced that Motivation Week will now become an annual event, taking place every year in the week following Valentine’s Day. The initiative seeks to inspire people from different industries and sectors to hold open discussions about their struggles, aspirations, and the people who motivate them to succeed.

"I have children who are growing up, my peers have grown up, and we all need to motivate each other," Bebe Cool stated during the session. He emphasised that his personal journey—one of resilience and determination—should serve as an example for others to chase their dreams regardless of their background.

During the roundtable discussion, Bebe Cool reflected on the early struggles that shaped his career. He revealed that his drive to get his music heard once led him to board a bus to Nairobi with nothing but hope and motivation.

"I wanted to be the biggest dancehall artist, inspired by Buju Banton. But I didn’t have access to proper studios in Uganda to create the sound I envisioned. So, I took a chance and travelled to Nairobi, hoping to make my dream a reality," he shared.

This never-give-up mindset is what Bebe Cool hopes to instil in young Ugandans through Motivation Week, proving that success is attainable with determination and resilience.

Bebe Cool’s forthcoming album, Break the Chains, marks a significant shift in his musical style as he embraces the Afrobeats movement, now a dominant force in the global music industry.

"The world is listening to Afrobeats. As an artist, it is better to embrace the sound than to resist it," he said, explaining his venture into the genre.

Music lovers can pre-save Motivation ahead of its official release by visiting this link or streaming it on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Boomplay, and Audiomack.