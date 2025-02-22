Bebe Cool drops 'Motivation' as he gears for highly anticipated album

Ugandan music heavyweight Bebe Cool continues to push boundaries with his latest single, Motivation, the second release from his upcoming album, Break the Chains.

After the success of Circumference, which came out earlier this year, Bebe Cool is proving his ability to evolve, embracing Afrobeats while maintaining his signature touch.

With Motivation, Bebe Cool takes a fresh approach, delivering a mellow Afrobeats track that speaks to deep love and devotion. Unlike Circumference, which left some Ugandans debating its connection to his usual sound, Motivation finds a balance between the new and the familiar, offering fans a song that resonates with his long-standing artistry.

Produced by Bushington (George Kagoda) and Melanin Boy, Motivation carries smooth melodies and a captivating rhythm that instantly draws listeners in.

While many expected Bebe Cool to use the song as a personal anthem for his struggles and triumphs, he instead delivers a beautifully crafted love story that tugs at the heartstrings.

The Motivation video, directed by Garrick Williams and Bushington, continues the aesthetic brilliance introduced in Circumference. While it maintains the theme of mystery with veiled women, it also takes a bold step in redefining love.

The standout moment? Bebe Cool’s love interest is a heavily tattooed woman, symbolising that true love transcends physical appearances.

Throughout the video, Bebe Cool and his leading lady appear as partners in life and business, reinforcing the theme that love is not just about romance but also support and partnership. The visuals are vibrant, artistic, and thought-provoking—a testament to Bebe Cool’s growth as an artist and storyteller.

The song’s rollout coincided with Bebe Cool’s newly introduced Motivation Week, an initiative that he says will become an annual event, taking place every year in the week after Valentine’s Day. Through motivational talks and discussions, Bebe Cool aims to inspire Ugandans across different fields, just as he continues to inspire musically.

With audio mixing by Brian Putaralski and mastering by Jesse Ray, Motivation is polished to perfection, offering a radio-friendly, feel-good anthem that is bound to stick with listeners.