Bebe Cool unveils ‘Circumference’ video

Ugandan music icon Bebe Cool has released the highly anticipated video for his latest single, Circumference.

Shot in South Africa and directed by the renowned Garrick Williams, the video blends symbolism, artistic cinematography, and striking aesthetics, reinforcing Bebe Cool’s standing as a trailblazer in African music.

A Dreamlike Journey with Symbolism

The Circumference video unfolds with Bebe Cool appearing as a homeless man, wandering through a mysterious, desolate landscape at sunset while pushing an empty cart.

This setting, with electricity towers in the backdrop, evokes a sense of solitude and longing.

However, the turning point comes when he stumbles upon a yellow view-master, the iconic binocular toy that displays rotating reels of images.

Through the view-master, Bebe Cool gets a glimpse of women dressed in elegant white garments, symbolising an ethereal beauty that exists only in his mind.

As the video progresses, he is transported into this dreamlike world, joining the women in an elaborate, well-choreographed dance sequence. The contrast between the isolated reality and the surreal world of beauty and desire gives the video an artistic depth rarely seen in mainstream African music videos.

The director, Garrick Williams, brings his vast 25 years of experience to the project.

Having previously worked with global icons like 50 Cent, Williams crafts a visually compelling piece, where the use of rounded edges mimics the experience of peering through a view-master, adding a nostalgic yet immersive touch to the viewing experience.

A Visual Spectacle with a Global Appeal

With only two main sets—the open landscape with towering electricity poles and the studio set featuring striking choreography—Circumference manages to captivate audiences with its simplicity and artistic brilliance.

The tight choreography, carefully curated costuming, and minimalist set design create a memorable visual identity, setting the video apart from many conventional African productions.

Premiering on MTV Base on Friday morning, the release signals Bebe Cool’s renewed commitment to pushing boundaries.

As the lead single from his forthcoming album, Break the Chains, expected in 2025, Circumference serves as a statement of intent—his return to the global music stage.