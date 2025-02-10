Bad Black’s lawyers demand Kim Swagga disclose DNA results

Socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa, popularly known as Bad Black, has engaged her lawyers in a legal battle against fashion stylist Hakim Kibirige, alias Kim Swagga, over a disputed DNA test concerning her daughter, Princess Davinah.

Through Musangala Advocates & Solicitors, Bad Black has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Kim Swagga to disclose the DNA test results to her legal team.

The demand follows recent social media exchanges in which Swagga claimed he secretly conducted a DNA test and confirmed that he is not the biological father of Davinah.

Taking to Facebook, Bad Black sarcastically celebrated the revelation, thanking Swagga for confirming what she had been worried about for years.

"Thank God, I was wondering! So, you just raped me after drugging me? Davinah is not 10 years but 13 years. From the start, I have been the caretaker… responsibility was never yours. Just rest your soul!" she wrote.

She went on to accuse Swagga of being a deadbeat father, claiming that she had struggled to explain his absence to Davinah.

"Thank you very much, I have been worried for the past 8 years about how to explain to my daughter that her father is a fashionista who got married to a man in South Africa and failed. Now you are on the streets of Kampala. No one needs a biological father like you!"

In an open letter, Swagga defended himself, expressing frustration over what he called years of public ridicule at the hands of Bad Black.

"For more than 10 years, you have always belittled, humiliated, and provoked me publicly as long as there is a camera in front of you," he said.

Swagga further revealed that he conducted the DNA test eight years ago after taking Davinah to the hospital when she fell sick. According to him, Bad Black had just been released from prison and was allegedly too hungover to take her daughter for medical attention.

Bad Black’s lawyers have accused Swagga of violating Davinah’s privacy by publicly disclosing the DNA results, citing Articles 27 and 34(1) of the Ugandan Constitution, as well as the Children Act and the Data Protection and Privacy Act.

The legal notice demands that Swagga:

Provide the alleged DNA test results within 48 hours

Delete all social media posts concerning the minor

Avail himself for a joint DNA test at an independent facility

Failure to comply will result in criminal and civil proceedings for child neglect, defamation, and psychological distress.