DNA test confirms Kim Swagga is not father of Bad Black's daughter

Ugandan fashion stylist Kin Swagga has publicly addressed claims regarding his paternity of socialite Bad Black’s daughter, Davina, revealing that a DNA test confirmed he is not the biological father.

In an open letter, Kin Swagga expressed deep frustration over being publicly humiliated for over a decade and accused Bad Black of continuously provoking him whenever there was media attention.

"From a very sad point, I am left with no option but to address this very sensitive matter on a public platform. For more than 10 years, you have always belittled, humiliated, and provoked me publicly as long as there is a camera in front of you," he said.

He further emphasised his love and responsibility towards his children while expressing regret over the impact the situation has had on Davina.

"I am a father who so much loves and takes care of my children. I am only sorry to the innocent young girl (Davina) whose reputation has been damaged by her own mother," he said.

Kin Swagga disclosed that he conducted a DNA test on Davina eight years ago, after taking her to the hospital when she fell sick. According to him, Bad Black had just been released from prison and called him to take Davina for treatment as she was allegedly too hungover to do so herself.

"Eight years ago, Davina was sick; it’s the same year the mother was released from prison. She called me and asked me to take Davina to hospital because apparently, she was nursing her hangover, so she couldn’t take her to see a doctor," he recounted.

While at the hospital, he saw an opportunity to conduct a DNA test without Bad Black’s consent. However, convincing the doctor to proceed with the test proved difficult, as he needed the mother’s approval on record. He explained that he eventually managed to get the test done after pleading with the doctor and promising to keep the results private.

"I regret not opening up to her mother about it. Maybe we wouldn’t have reached this extent of making it a public matter," he admitted.

Now, he is challenging Bad Black to undergo another DNA test publicly to put the matter to rest. "Munange 'Black', onvumila bwelele. I am not the biological father of your pretty daughter. I am open to another DNA test just for you, and I challenge you to making it live on camera for the public to know since you have always taken the matter public," he stated.