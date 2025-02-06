It would have been hard telling Davina her father is gay – Bad Black to Swagga

Socialite Bad Black has expressed her excitement after discovering that Kim Swagga is not the biological father of her daughter, Davina.

Taking to Facebook, Shanita Namuyimbwa, popularly known as Bad Black, responded to an earlier post by Swagga, in which he revealed that he secretly conducted a DNA test and confirmed that Davina was not his biological child.

"Rip Kim swagger been offline ur msg will come thank God 😀😀😀 i was wondering so u just rapped me after druging me davina s not 10yrs but 13yrs 😀😀😀 but still there s no use because from da start am da care taker … responsibility was out of ur control dats why i suggested ssepuya DNA naye gwe u don’t need to bather yourself just rest ur soul 😀😀😀😀😀," wrote Bad Black.

She sarcastically thanked Swagga for the revelation, claiming she had been worried about how to break the news to Davina.

"Again thank you very much have been worried for da past 8yrs how i will explain to my daughter that ur father his a fashionista Gay who got married to a man in South Africa and failed now on streets of Kampala.Your a deadbeat father to all ur kids 😀😀 so know one needs a biological father like u😀 ne mulekwa asinga. Thank You Kim swagger."

On his part, Kim Swagga addressed the issue in an open letter, expressing frustration over being publicly ridiculed for more than a decade.

"From a very sad point, I am left with no option but to address this very sensitive matter on a public platform. For more than 10 years, you have always belittled, humiliated, and provoked me publicly as long as there is a camera in front of you," he wrote.

He also reiterated his love and responsibility towards his children while regretting the impact the situation has had on Davina.According to Swagga, he secretly conducted a DNA test on Davina eight years ago after taking her to the hospital when she fell sick.