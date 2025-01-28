Anne Kansiime to headline ‘The Comedy Grill’ in May 2025

Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime is set to headline The Comedy Grill of Anne Kansiime, an evening of humour and entertainment scheduled for May 10th, 2025, at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens.

The event, organised by Talent Africa Group, promises a star-studded lineup of comedians, musicians, and entertainers who will engage in a playful roast of Kansiime.

The celebrated comedian, actress, and TV host is known for her quick wit and infectious energy, which have captivated audiences across Africa and beyond.

Having performed in countries such as the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Malaysia, she is widely regarded as one of Uganda’s most successful comedic exports.

Star-Studded Lineup and Playful Roasting

The show will feature renowned comedians delivering witty and humorous roasts, pushing the boundaries of comedy while ensuring a night of laughter-filled entertainment.

Anne Kansiime, known for her sharp comedic timing, will respond with her signature flair, making it an evening of interactive and spontaneous humour.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, said: “We are excited to bring together some of the finest talents in the industry for ‘The Comedy Grill of Anne Kansiime.’

Tickets and Event Details

This event not only showcases Uganda’s incredible comedic talent but also highlights the power of laughter in uniting people. We invite everyone to join us for a night of joy, humour, and unforgettable moments.”

Anne Kansiime expressed her excitement, saying: “I can’t wait for ‘The Comedy Grill’! It’s going to be a night of pure fun where laughter reigns supreme. I look forward to sharing the stage with some amazing comedians and enjoying the playful banter. Get ready for an evening that promises to be both entertaining and memorable!”

The event is expected to draw a large crowd of comedy and entertainment lovers. Tickets will be available soon at www.tagticketing.com, giving fans a chance to experience an evening filled with unfiltered comedy and live performances.

Talent Africa Group, the event’s organisers, is East Africa’s leading event management firm, specialising in concerts, festivals, and corporate events.