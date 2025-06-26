Afrigo Band, Sophie Nantongo to headline Friday Night Live tomorrow

Afro-pop and old school music lovers are in for a nostalgic and soulful night as Uganda’s legendary Afrigo Band takes center stage at Guvnor on Friday, June 27.

The much-anticipated performance is part of the club’s signature "Friday Night Live" series, promising timeless hits, smooth rhythms, and a vibrant celebration of local musical heritage.

Afrigo Band will be joined by the talented Sophie Nantongo, who is set to spice up the night with her smooth Afro-pop sound.

Known for her heartfelt lyrics and captivating stage presence, Nantongo has long been a favourite among fans of Ugandan classics, and her performance promises to blend perfectly with Afrigo’s timeless vibe.

This particular edition of the Friday Night Live series, which happens every last Friday of the month, promises more than the classic music, after I&M Bank Uganda coming on board as the official bank sponsor for the night.

“Sponsoring special theme-nights like the Friday Night Live aligns with our vision to offer our clients fun experiences, as well as engage with them beyond the banking hall. We understand the importance of work-life balance, and believe that supporting exceptional entertainment opportunities allows our clients to unwind and recharge, away from their demanding work schedules,” said Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank Uganda.

With a musical legacy spanning over four decades, Afrigo Band, set to celebrate their 50th anniversary in August this year, remains one of Uganda’s most beloved and enduring musical groups.

Their fan base effortlessly bridges generations, from millennials who’ve grown to love their timeless hits, to Gen X audiences who’ve danced to their rhythms since the ’70s. Afrigo Band is not new to Guvnor, Uganda’s premier nightclub, having entertained revelers for years during the club's themed nights.

And at every performance, the legendary band has brought an extra layer of excitement with their signature sound and timeless energy.

Sophie Nantongo, on the other hand, is expected to explore her rich catalogue of soulful Afro-pop tunes, that include hits like Gunuma, Nkwagala Nnyo, Love Super, Love Science, among others.