Video: Weasel cites wife as he kicks Chagga out of house

Singer Weasel Manizo cited his baby mama, Sandra Teta, among the reasons for ejecting his longtime friend and manager, Geoffrey Chagga, from his house in Makindye, Kampala.

“… Don’t show contempt towards people better than you... you said you were going to tell me everything... That my wife! Wait, where does yours live? I’ve removed your belongings from the house. Look at your refrigerator which has been attracting rats into my place," said Weasel Manizo, born Douglas Mayanja, in a video seen by this reporter.

"I told you to apologise and you refused... watch me!... Kumanyoko! I want you to show me... Mazi! Where you have been living?”

Weasel instructed the people who were carrying Chagga’s items to stay until he had retrieved them.

Weasel and Geoffrey Chagga have had on-and-off issues, even during the time of Mowzey Radio. The most recent dispute was triggered by disagreements over money sharing following the Memories of Goodlyfe event at Hotel Africana on August 2.

Weasel Manizo started his music career in high school when he recorded his first album with the help of his brother, Jose Chameleone, selling it to businessman Kasiwukira for Shs2.5 million. His first major hit was Bomboclat, a track by Jose Chameleone that he featured on.

His life changed significantly when he met Mowzey Radio. It was Chagga who introduced Radio to Leone Island, the record label run by Jose Chameleone, Weasel's brother.

They met at Leone Island and teamed up to start Goodlyfe after parting ways with Chameleone .

Chameleone has previously shared the story of their separation: “What made Radio and Weasel start Goodlyfe... We had planned a trip to Rwanda, around the same time they had started establishing a connection with Jeff [Kiwanuka, their first manager].

"There was also the late Rasta Thaddeus, my friend. We were at Ange Noir [Discotheque, now Guvnor] and after having some beer, they suggested that when we go to Rwanda, we should take Rasta Thaddeus with us. I told them that tickets had already been purchased and there was no way we could take Rasta Thaddeus, but they insisted.

"And Radio said that they wouldn’t go if we didn’t take Rasta Thaddeus, and that’s how it started. I told them if they didn’t want to go, it was up to them, and I left for Rwanda.

"They didn’t come and we became angry at each other. I was upset because they didn't come... and time passed without us speaking. They then started Goodlyfe.”