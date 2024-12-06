Daughter of late Humphrey Mayanja wishes him a happy birthday

Druscilla Mayanja, daughter of Humphrey Mayanja, took to X to wish her late father a happy birthday. "Happy birthday daddy 🎂 I miss you so so much ❤️🕊️," she posted on December 4.

Reacting to the post, one commenter said, "Keep strong @Druscilla, God is with you 🫂. He must be with the angels now and very proud of his daughter. 💯"

Another wrote, "May the Lord move with you and Henry and the rest of the siblings... God bless you all 🫳🫳"

A third added, "You have a dad watching you from heaven. May he continue to rest in peace 🙏"

Humphrey Mayanja was the eldest son of Gerald and Prossy Mayanja, parents of singers Weasel Manizo, Jose Chameleone, and Pallaso. He lost his battle with colon cancer at the Uganda Cancer Institute in Mulago on March 30.

The family had recently brought him back from the United States for treatment closer to home and surrounded by loved ones. Humphrey's ailment was noticed in July the previous year upon his arrival in the US from Uganda. His father later confirmed he was being treated for stage-four colon cancer.

Speaking at the funeral mass, Gerald Mayanja recounted his son’s agonising final days, saying, “In all the years I have been on this earth, I have never seen someone go through so much pain in sickness. He got to a point where even moving his arm was so painful it felt like they were cutting it off.”

Gerald also narrated that two days before his death, Humphrey had expressed, "Dad and Mom, I have had enough with life, I am done with the world."

Prossy Mayanja, Humphrey’s mother, shared that she too had reached a point where she couldn't stand seeing her son in such pain, praying to God to take his life.