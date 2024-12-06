Charlie Lubega announces sale of iconic Club Guvnor

Charlie Lubega has revealed that Club Guvnor, formerly known as Ange Noir Discotheque, is on the market for sale.

“If there are any young entrepreneurs out there interested in running a competitive nightlife business, Guvnor is up for sale,” Lubega announced at the PSFU NextGen 2024 event, where South African entrepreneur, author, and businessman Vusi Thembekwayo was the keynote speaker.

Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) shared Lubega's announcement in a post on X on Thursday, 6 December.

Notably, in May, Club Guvnor, located on 1st Street Industrial Area, Jinja Road, disclosed that it would cease Saturday night operations due to a significant decline in business.

“Guvnor Uganda informs its patrons that owing to a sharp drop in business, we are ceasing Saturday night operations starting June 2024,” reads the statement.

The announcement included the following notes:

Guvnor Uganda will cease Saturday night operations starting June 2024 due to a significant drop in business.

However, the club will remain available for hire on Saturdays for private parties, events, concerts, product launches, and presentations.

Additionally, Guvnor Uganda will be available for hire on other days of the week, except Fridays.

The club will remain officially open only on Fridays for Friday Night Live with Afrigo Band (Every last Friday of the month), Oldies Night (Every first Friday of the month), Guvnor FriYAY with Aka Dope Band (Every second Friday of the month) and Guvnor FriYAY - Afro Fusion Night (Every third Friday of the month).

The announcement of the cessation of Club Guvnor's Saturday operations, shared on X, drew numerous comments.

One commenter lamented, "Damn, another nice place slowly losing its life until it’s completely gone."

Another said, "The place is ceasing operations and I have never been there in my lifetime, eh." "The economy and competition have doubled in the country. If you can’t stand with both legs, you’re likely to go back to the village," commented another.

"Guvnor is about to tell us goodbye!" Yet another remarked, "Good enough Friday Night Live and Oldies Night are intact because you can’t find nights like that anywhere."