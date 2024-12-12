Bad Black uses incident with Rema, Leila Kayondo to show how celebs fake life

Bad Black, whose real name is Shanita Namuyimbwa, revealed that she once wore a top in her music video that later appeared in music videos by Rema Namakula and Leila Kayondo.

Although she did not specify how she was certain it was the exact same top, she said she had worn it in the video for her only song, Mud Guard, which was directed by Sasha Vybz.

Speaking during an interview with Susan Makula, Bad Black used the anecdote to emphasise how many public figures often present a façade to the world. She cautioned against taking social media portrayals by influencers and celebrities at face value, claiming much of it is fake. Drawing from her own experiences of mingling with prominent figures in the entertainment industry, she urged people not to blindly buy into the illusions of fame.

During the same interview, Bad Black revisited a troubling chapter of her life when she contemplated killing her ex-boyfriend, British tycoon David Greenhalgh. This was before Greenhalgh took legal action against her, resulting in her imprisonment for conspiring with another ex-boyfriend, Meddie Ssentongo, to embezzle approximately Shs10.3 billion from him.

Bad Black and Greenhalgh were business partners who co-founded a real estate company, Daveshan Limited. She held a 25% stake in the firm, while Greenhalgh owned the remaining shares. Both were signatories to the company’s Barclays Bank account. Between September 2010 and March 2011, Greenhalgh deposited significant sums of money into the account, reportedly for purchasing properties. However, Bad Black allegedly withdrew substantial amounts for personal use.

She disclosed that before her arrest, she seriously contemplated murdering Greenhalgh, but her mother dissuaded her, warning that such an action would only exacerbate her problems.

In a startling confession, Bad Black shared that during one of Greenhalgh’s visits to her in prison, she admitted her past intention to kill him. Overcome with emotion, Greenhalgh reportedly broke down in tears.

Their relationship ended after her release from prison, as Greenhalgh had entered a new relationship. Despite their fallout, Bad Black noted that during her time in prison, only her mother and Greenhalgh visited her—a gesture she found remarkable.

Greenhalgh later explained in interviews that his decision to have Bad Black arrested wasn’t purely about the money. He alleged that she spent his funds on other men, disrespected him, and cheated on him.

At the time of her arrest, Bad Black claimed to still have Shs2 billion. She served a two-year sentence before being released.

Bad Black and Greenhalgh had met in 2008 while he was living in Uganda, despite a 28-year age gap between them.

In 2012, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire of the Anti-Corruption Court convicted Bad Black of fraud and sentenced her to four years in prison. Her accomplice, Meddie Ssentongo, was handed an 18-month sentence.