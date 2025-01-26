Ugandan businesses called to participate in Oman Trade and Investment Expo

The Ugandan business community has been called upon to take part in the upcoming East Africa Trade and Investment Expo in Oman.

The Honorary Consulate of the Sultanate of Oman in Uganda is ramping up preparations for the expo slated for 16th – 17th April 2025 at the St. Regis Hotel in Muscat, Oman.

The event aims to strengthen trade and investment ties between East Africa and Oman, offering Ugandan businesses a platform to access Middle Eastern and international markets.

A delegation from Oman, led by His Royal Highness Sayyid Barghash Turki Al Said, Chairman of the Expo Organising Committee, and Mr. Faiz Mohammed Al Shikely, a committee member, visited Uganda to discuss the benefits of the event.

With Oman importing goods worth USD 38.5 billion annually, Uganda contributes only a small fraction to this trade. The delegation noted that Ugandan businesses have a big opportunity to expand their export markets, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism.

“I look forward to increased investment and trade opportunities between Uganda and Oman. Oman serves as a gateway to expanding business and investment links between Uganda and the Middle East,” Faiz Mohammed Al Shikely said.

Martin Muhangi, Acting Deputy Director General of UIA, said that the initiative offers Ugandan businesses access to Middle Eastern markets, attracting investment across multiple sectors while deepening bilateral ties with Oman.

Ingah Atamba Kutesa, Honorary Consul of the Sultanate of Oman in Uganda, commended UIA’s efforts, stating:

“We appreciate the Uganda Investment Authority’s ongoing work to advance trade and investment for Uganda’s development. We are confident this initiative will deliver significant benefits for both Uganda and Oman.”

Government and Business Leaders Show Interest

During their visit, the Omani delegation engaged with key Ugandan government institutions and business leaders to raise awareness about the Expo.

The Honorary Consul of Oman to Uganda, H.E. Ingah Atamba Kutesa, facilitated meetings with institutions such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda Free Zones Authority, Uganda National Oil Company, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and the Uganda Manufacturers Association.

These institutions have committed to participating, recognising the Expo as an opportunity to advance Uganda’s economic growth and trade relations.

The delegation concluded their visit with a business breakfast meeting at the Golden Tulip Hotel, where they provided an overview of the Expo to representatives from Uganda’s business community. They highlighted the event’s key components, including an exhibition, a conference, and a gala dinner, all aimed at fostering business partnerships.

B2B, B2G, and G2G Engagements to Maximise Opportunities

The East Africa Trade and Investment Expo will provide Ugandan exhibitors with opportunities to engage in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with Omani entrepreneurs, business-to-government (B2G) discussions, and government-to-government (G2G) engagements.