Ugandan businesses called to participate in Oman Trade and Investment Expo

Ugandan business community has been called upon to take part in the upcoming the East Africa Trade and Investment Expo in Oman.

The Honorary Consulate of the Sultanate of Oman in Uganda is ramping up preparations for the expo slated for 16th – 17th April 2025 at the St. Regis Hotel in Muscat, Oman.

The event aims to strengthen trade and investment ties between East Africa and Oman, offering Ugandan businesses a platform to access Middle Eastern and international markets.

A delegation from Oman, led by His Royal Highness Sayyid Barghash Turki Al Said, Chairman of the Expo Organising Committee, and Mr. Faiz Mohammed Al Shikely, a committee member, visited Uganda to discuss the benefits of the event.

With Oman importing goods worth USD 38.5 billion annually, Uganda contributes only a small fraction to this trade.

“I look forward to increased investment and trade opportunities between Uganda and Oman. Oman serves as a gateway to expanding business and investment links between Uganda and the Middle East,” Sayyid Barghash said

Martin Muhangi, Acting Deputy Director General of UIA, said that the initiative offers Ugandan businesses access to Middle Eastern markets, attracting investment across multiple sectors while deepening bilateral ties with Oman.

Ingah Atamba Kutesa, Honorary Consul of the Sultanate of Oman in Uganda, commended UIA’s efforts, stating:

“We appreciate the Uganda Investment Authority’s ongoing work to advance trade and investment for Uganda’s development. We are confident this initiative will deliver significant benefits for both Uganda and Oman.”