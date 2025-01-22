Uganda to participate in East Africa trade and investment expo in Oman

Uganda will take part in the East Africa Trade and Investment Expo, set for Wednesday, April 16 to Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Muscat, Oman.

The Expo aims to strengthen trade and investment ties between East Africa, including Uganda and Oman. It will showcase products and services from key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy, construction, technology, and consumer goods.

A delegation from Global Digital Technologies LLC, the Expo’s organisers, recently visited the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) to discuss opportunities for Ugandan businesses, explore potential investment prospects, and engage with the Oman Investment Authority.

His Highness Al Sayyid Barghash Turki Saif Al Said, an Omani Prince and Executive Chairman of Global Digital Technologies, led the delegation. He expressed enthusiasm about expanding trade and investment between Uganda and Oman, stating:

“I look forward to increased investment and trade opportunities between Uganda and Oman. Oman serves as a gateway to expanding business and investment links between Uganda and the Middle East.”

Martin Muhangi, Acting Deputy Director General of UIA, highlighted that the initiative offers Ugandan businesses access to Middle Eastern markets, attracting investment across multiple sectors while deepening bilateral ties with Oman.

Ingah Atamba Kutesa, Honorary Consul of the Sultanate of Oman in Uganda, commended UIA’s efforts, stating:

“We appreciate the Uganda Investment Authority’s ongoing work to advance trade and investment for Uganda’s development. We are confident this initiative will deliver significant benefits for both Uganda and Oman.”

Faiz Mohammed Al Shikely, CEO of Global Digital Technologies, praised Uganda’s economic potential, particularly in agriculture. He expressed optimism about increasing Ugandan exports to Oman.