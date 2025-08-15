Uganda Airlines to retire all CRJ planes over lack of spares

Uganda Airlines is set to retire its fleet of Bombardier CRJ 900 regional jets. The decision, the airline says, is driven by the mounting challenges of sourcing spare parts.

This was revealed by the airline’s CEO, Jenifer Bamuturaki, during a meeting with Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE).

The move will see the national carrier phase out its four CRJ 900s, which have been its workhorses for regional routes since the airline’s relaunch.

Bamuturaki explained that the manufacturer, Bombardier, ceased production of the CRJ model after selling its commercial aircraft division to Mitsubishi, leaving a scarcity of spare parts that has made maintenance increasingly difficult and costly.

The airline is now actively considering a replacement fleet of aircraft that are easier to service and more readily supported by manufacturers.

Scrutiny and Financial Pressure

Bamuturaki's appearance before the committee was prompted by the Auditor General's report for the 2023/24 financial year, which revealed a significant loss of Shs 237.8 billion for the airline.

This figure, while a reduction from the Shs 323 million loss in the previous financial year, still places the national carrier under intense scrutiny.

During the meeting, the chairperson of COSASE, Medard Lubega Sseggona, challenged the airline's management, questioning why the CRJs were purchased in the first place when Bombardier's plans to exit the commercial aviation sector were already known.

Bamuturaki, however, shifted the blame for the initial purchase onto the former CEO, Ephraim Bagenda.

She noted that the CRJ’s operational lifespan for many airlines is typically between 10 to 12 years, and Uganda Airlines is currently holding internal discussions about the timeline for their final retirement.

Uganda Airlines CRJ 900 aircraft

A Broader Strategy for Fleet and Service

The CRJ 900s, each with a capacity of 76 passengers, are crucial for serving key regional destinations such as Nairobi, Juba, and Dar es Salaam.