Uganda Airlines cancels Kinshasa flight over security concern

Uganda Airlines has announced the cancellation of its scheduled flight to Kinshasa due to ongoing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The airline cited safety concerns as the primary reason for the suspension and assured passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation.

In a travel advisory issued on Monday, Uganda Airlines stated: "Uganda Airlines has cancelled its flight to Kinshasa today due to ongoing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC. The airline will continue to monitor the situation and communicate to all our Guests once safety can be guaranteed."

The decision comes amid heightened tensions in parts of the DRC, with reports of escalating violence affecting travel and business operations. The airline did not specify when flights to Kinshasa would resume but emphasised its commitment to ensuring passenger safety.

Travellers affected by the cancellation have been advised to contact the airline’s Global Call Centre for further assistance. "For more information about your flight, please contact our Global Call Centre on +256 200 406 400," Uganda Airlines stated.

The airline has also urged passengers to stay updated through its official communication channels, including its website and social media platforms.