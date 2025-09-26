PostBank rebranding to Pearl Bank explained

After 27 years of serving Ugandans under the name PostBank, one of the country’s most recognisable financial institutions is undergoing a bold and transformative rebrand — emerging as Pearl Bank Uganda.

Doreen Asaasira Muhangazi, the Chief People and Strategy Officer at Pearl Bank Uganda in this interview, sheds light on what the rebrand truly means — from preserving customer trust and national identity, to advancing financial inclusion and entrepreneurship.

Q1. Why is PostBank rebranding?

We are rebranding to strategically align with our aspiration of becoming a trusted partner in the growth and prosperity of Ugandans. This evolution enables us to serve our clients better and truly represents who we are today-a dependable bank for Ugandans.

The new brand embodies our transformation into a digitally progressive, inclusive, and nationally grounded financial institution that is deeply committed to advancing the growth of Ugandans and catalyzing the success of Ugandan businesses.

Q2. Why the name Pearl Bank?

Uganda is proudly known as the "Pearl of Africa" a tribute to its breathtaking beauty, rich culture, and vibrant people. By adopting the name Pearl Bank, we honor this legacy and inspire national pride.

The name Pearl Bank affirms our local identity and deepens our commitment to stability, reliability, and shared prosperity.

Pearl Bank is more than a name, it's a promise. A promise that every Ugandan, wherever they are, can be part of building a nation where prosperity is a shared purpose, not a privilege.

Q3. Will there be a change to the Bank's ownership?

No, the Bank's ownership structure remains the same. Pearl Bank remains fully owned by Ugandans through Government of Uganda.

Q4. What exactly is changing?

The rebrand includes a new name, logo, color, and refreshed customer value proposition.

However, our core mandate to serve Ugandans remains unchanged. All customer accounts, products, and services will continue seamlessly, with no disruption to access or functionality.

Q5. Why are we changing the name now?

We're changing our name now because this is a defining moment in our journey. Over the past five years, the Bank has achieved remarkable growth, strengthened governance, expanded our customer base, and introduced innovative solutions such as Wendi that have had nationwide impact. These milestones have enhanced our capacity and brought us closer to our customers and shareholder.

And let's be honest-after all this transformation, PostBank is no longer just "posting" results; we're now a key partner in Uganda's development journey, setting new standards and driving real impact in the economy!

The rebrand to Pearl Bank signals our readiness to embrace bigger opportunities to serve you better whilst ensuring that we remain relevant, resilient, and impactful for the future.

Q6. What will Pearl Bank's strategic imperative be?

Pearl Bank's strategic direction is rooted in the core purpose of Fostering Prosperity for Ugandans. This ambition will be driven by two overarching goals:

Driving Sustainable Financial Inclusion: Ensuring that all Ugandans, regardless of location or status, have access to relevant, affordable, and secure financial services.

Stimulating Entrepreneurship and Services: Supporting the development of Ugandan enterprises and enhancing service delivery to promote economic activity and job creation.

Q7. When will the rebrand officially begin & how long will the transition take?

The rebrand process has officially commenced and will run until May 2026.

Q8. Will customer account numbers or details change?

No, your account numbers, balances, and digital profiles will remain exactly the same. The rebrand only affects our brand identity-not your account structure or details.

Q9. Will customers need to get new cards or cheque books?

Customers will continue accessing their services using the existing cards and cheque books.

The transition to the new cards and cheque books that reflect the new brand identity will be done gradually, and customers will be notified well in advance to ensure a smooth transition.

Q10. Will customers' products or fees change?

No, there are no immediate changes to product pricing, terms, or access. Customers will continue banking as usual.

Should any changes arise in the future, they will be guided by our commitment to delivering value, enhancing customer experience, and will be communicated transparently.

Q11. What happens to customers who borrowed under PostBank?

All existing contracts and loan agreements, along with their respective terms, will remain valid and enforceable under the law, even as PostBank transitions to Pearl Bank. Any updates or changes will be communicated formally or incorporated during renewals.

Q12. What happens to customers' deposits?

