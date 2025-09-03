NITA-U launches nationwide campaign to safeguard digital citizens

The National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U) and the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO) have launched a nationwide public awareness campaign to equip Ugandans with essential knowledge on cybersecurity, data protection, and privacy.

The initiative, named “Beera Ku Guard,” which translates to “stay guarded, and on the lookout,” was officially unveiled at a media event in Kampala, marking a significant step in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

The campaign’s launch comes at a critical time as Uganda’s digital landscape continues to expand.

With over 13 million citizens now online, the risks associated with digital exposure have become more pronounced.

Recent data from the Uganda Police Crime Report 2024 highlights a troubling trend: a noticeable shift in criminal activity from physical to digital platforms.

A Call to Action for a Secure Digital Future

Speaking at the launch, Arnold Mangeni, Director of Information Security at NITA-U, emphasised that the country’s digital progress must be built on a foundation of trust and safety.

"We cannot talk about a modern, digital Uganda without putting safety and trust at the centre," he said.

He described the "Beera Ku Guard" campaign as a direct call to action for every Ugandan and every organisation to protect personal data and use digital platforms responsibly.

The campaign is a key part of Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap 2023/24–2027/28.

It is also a practical mechanism for operationalising the Data Protection and Privacy Act, aiming to close the gap between awareness and understanding. While nearly half of all Ugandans are aware of cybersecurity, only a fraction truly grasps the concepts of data protection and privacy, a key statistic the campaign seeks to change.

The Six-Month Public Outreach Effort

The “Beera Ku Guard” campaign is an extensive, six-month, multi-channel initiative designed to reach a broad audience.

It will utilise a wide range of platforms, including television, radio, social media, and other digital channels. Beyond mass media, the campaign will also include targeted institutional engagements to deliver practical guidance on cyber hygiene and data protection best practices directly to citizens and organisations.

A high-level panel discussion at the launch, titled “Building Public Trust in Uganda’s Data Systems: Safeguarding Information Online and Offline,” highlighted the collaborative nature of this challenge.

Experts from government, the private sector, and civil society explored the collective responsibilities needed to create a trustworthy and secure data environment for all.

Empowering Ugandans to Take Control

The campaign's ultimate goal is to empower individuals to take control of their digital safety.

Paul Kakeeto, the Manager of Public Relations and Marketing at the Personal Data Protection Office, noted that the campaign will simplify complex laws and translate personal rights into easily understandable language. "Beera Ku Guard will empower individuals and institutions to take practical steps in protecting personal data," he added.

By 2026, the campaign aims to reach at least 70 per cent of the population and directly engage more than 100,000 citizens.

It also has a target of training 500 staff across public and private institutions and supporting the registration of 1,000 data-controlling organisations with the PDPO.