Namboole Stadium closed ahead of expansion by MS Summa

Namboole Stadium, also known as Mandela National Stadium, has been officially closed for an upgrade.

The current capacity of over 40,000 will increase to 60,000.

The upgrade will also include a new hotel, an Olympic swimming pool, an expanded VIP section for presidents, and a closed roof. Because of this, no football will take place in the stadium.

This is the second phase of the expansion ahead of AFCON PAMOJA 2027, or the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, to be hosted jointly by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Turkish firm MS Summa, which is also building Hoima City Stadium, will undertake the project.

Hoima Stadium is expected to be handed over by December.

The first phase of Namboole’s upgrade was done by the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

This phase involves structural improvements, including refurbishment of VIP lounges, expansion of seating capacity, new media and mixed zones, relocation of dressing rooms to the western end, and expansion of the presidential section to accommodate about nine heads of state.

Other upgrades include roof works and a multi-purpose indoor arena.

These changes aim to meet international standards and give athletes and fans a world-class experience.

MS Summa, known for efficient and high-quality work, has been given this critical phase.

Its past projects include the Kigali Arena in Rwanda, a 10,000-seat indoor facility completed in 2019.

The Kigali Arena remains East Africa’s largest indoor stadium and highlights MS Summa’s capacity to deliver large projects on time.

The firm has also offered a funding model requiring only 50% of the cost upfront, which supports Uganda’s fiscal management goals.

The partnership with MS Summa is expected to transform Mandela National Stadium into a premier venue, ready to host AFCON 2027 and other major events, boosting Uganda’s global sports profile.

Once Namboole’s second phase is complete, MS Summa will start upgrading the Lugogo Sports Complex.

This and other projects show a broader transformation of Uganda’s sports infrastructure.

The Ugandan government has shown commitment through its 2024/2025 budget, which prioritises stadium renovations in all cities.

Proposals for a national sports infrastructure master plan are also in place.

The plan will guide the development of modern facilities across the country and ensure fair resource distribution among different sports.

With AFCON 2027 approaching, these projects are expected to transform Uganda’s sports facilities.