Indomie takes home third consecutive People’s Choice Award

Instant noodles makers Indomie, once again reaffirmed its dominance by winning the Best Instant Noodles category at the prestigious People’s Choice Awards 2024. The ceremony, held at the Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala, marked the third consecutive year Indomie has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and accessibility.

Speaking after receiving the award, Kennedy Omondi, Principal at Indomie Uganda, expressed gratitude and highlighted the brand’s dedication to meeting consumer expectations.

“Indomie is Uganda’s best-loved noodles, made primarily from wheat and available in delightful flavours such as Chicken, Beef, and Supa Mojo (Vegetable).

"We don’t compromise on quality, and we prioritise affordability and availability, making Indomie a trusted choice for millions of Ugandans.”

Recognition of Industry Excellence

The Guest of Honour, Hon. Betty Amongi, Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, represented the Vice President of Uganda at the ceremony. In her remarks, she commended the winners for their vital contributions to the nation’s economic and social development.

“The People’s Choice Awards represent a resounding vote of confidence in the growth and development of Uganda’s manufacturing and services sectors under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the NRM government," she said.

"Recognizing at least 60 outstanding companies this year highlights the resilience and innovation of our business community. For this, we celebrate our investors and entrepreneurs who continue to invest significant capital in Uganda, assured of the government’s unwavering support.”

Indomie’s nationwide distribution is managed by Dembe Trading Enterprises Ltd. Mr. Anil Damani, Group CEO, underscored the brand’s mission to ensure accessibility for all Ugandans.

“We go to every part of the country because we want to make sure every Ugandan has access to Indomie Instant Noodles. Our commitment to making Indomie affordable and available is central to our mission of serving consumers across Uganda.”

A Consumer-Focused Favourite

The People’s Choice Awards are based on extensive consumer surveys conducted across Uganda’s major towns and cities, with 40,000 respondents participating in the process. Indomie’s recognition underscores its position as a household favourite, celebrated for its superior quality, diverse flavours, and unmatched accessibility.