You were saved by Kyamagero - Nameere hits back at Faridah Nakazibwe

Justine Nameere has rejected Faridah Nakazibwe's claim that she does not pursue lawsuits, saying the journalist was only spared by Andrew Kyamagero's intervention.

Nameere said Nakazibwe was saved by Andrew Kyamagero before the 2019 defamation case could be decided.

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She insisted she has successfully pursued and won defamation cases in the past.

The dispute stems from accusations Nakazibwe made about Nameere during her relationship with Omar Ssali.

Junior Local Government Minister Justine Nameere hit back at media personality Faridah Nakazibwe, dismissing her recent claims that she does not follow through with defamation lawsuits.

The minister clarified that she abandoned the lawsuit she had filed against Nakazibwe only because fellow broadcaster Andrew Kyamagero intervened.

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Nameere was responding to Nakazibwe's comments on X, where the former NTV Uganda news anchor claimed the minister had sued her for defamation in 2019 but never attended mediation or court proceedings.

Nakazibwe also alleged that Nameere later withdrew the case after publicly claiming she had won it.

Responding to the allegations, Nameere said she had no interest in reopening her differences with Nakazibwe, arguing that life had already dealt with her former colleague.

Justine Nameere

"I don't want to go back into issues with that woman because she has been managed by karma already, I do not need to hit her again. Karma has managed her, men have taken her to the depths of hell. She has been lied to about everything, therefore see no sense in adding to that," Nameere said.

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She rejected claims that she cannot sustain court cases, saying she had previously won a defamation suit against another individual.

"The truth is I have sued people before and won. There was another guy who was used by someone when I contested in youth politics. He came out and claimed that he drove me from Masaka to Mbarara and back to Kampala and I did not pay him.

"I sued that man and won and got him arrested. He was hailed for about 3 weeks and he apologized. What has Nakazibwe got to say about that if she claims that I am a person who cannot sustain a lawsuit?" she said.

Faridah Nakazibwe

Nameere maintained that Nakazibwe's case was close to being decided in her favour before Kyamagero stepped in.

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"She knows the truth that in her case she was saved by Andrew Kyamagero. The case was very close to being decided ex-parte and she had no defense at all.

"Andrew intervened, she came clean; she admitted she was in the wrong and I forgave her and left her to the world to manage her.

"I am not even mad at her," Nameere said.

Their fallout began after Nakazibwe accused Nameere of trying to ruin her relationship with her then boyfriend, Omar Ssali. Nakazibwe alleged that Nameere had created multiple Facebook accounts to spread false information about her and damage her reputation.

Nameere responded by filing a defamation suit seeking Shs500 million in damages. She also sought to block Nakazibwe from travelling to the United States, where she was scheduled to host an event.

Nakazibwe later said she realised that Omar was not genuine and publicly admitted she had been deceived.

The renewed war of words comes days after Nakazibwe advised Cissy Nanyange not to fear legal action from Nameere over a dispute involving unpaid coffee seedlings. Nakazibwe argued that Nameere had a history of failing to pursue court cases.