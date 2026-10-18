Wazalendo joins Africa’s top 20 SACCOs with Shs1.4 trillion in assets

Wazalendo SACCO has ranked among Africa’s top 20 savings and credit cooperatives by assets and membership, with reported assets of about Shs1.4 trillion.

Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation has ranked among Africa’s top 20 SACCOs by assets and membership, according to the African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Associations (ACCOSCA).

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The recognition came during ACCOSCA’s 2026 congress in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, held from October 10 to October 16, 2026.

Wazalendo reported assets of about Shs1.4 trillion. The SACCO mobilises members’ savings and provides loans to support their financial needs.

The congress brought together cooperative finance leaders to discuss governance, financial stability and ways to improve services.

Wazalendo board chairperson Lt Gen Sam Kavuma said the meeting allowed the institution to assess its performance against other leading African financial cooperatives.

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He said the board would draw on lessons from the congress to strengthen oversight, protect members’ savings and support growth.

“As a Board, we remain committed to providing strategic leadership that strengthens the SACCO’s growth, safeguards members’ savings and advances their financial well-being,” Kavuma said.

He added that sound governance and continued learning would help Wazalendo withstand challenges and respond to members’ changing needs.

Chief executive officer Brig Gen Yusuf Magero Buha said the SACCO would use knowledge and partnerships from the congress to improve services, expand digital innovation and streamline operations.

He said these efforts would guide the institution’s growth and help more members access financial services.

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