Advertisement

Wazalendo joins Africa’s top 20 SACCOs with Shs1.4 trillion in assets

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:34 - 18 October 2026
Sam Kavuma
Wazalendo SACCO has ranked among Africa’s top 20 savings and credit cooperatives by assets and membership, with reported assets of about Shs1.4 trillion.
Advertisement

Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation has ranked among Africa’s top 20 SACCOs by assets and membership, according to the African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Associations (ACCOSCA).

Advertisement

The recognition came during ACCOSCA’s 2026 congress in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, held from October 10 to October 16, 2026.

Wazalendo reported assets of about Shs1.4 trillion. The SACCO mobilises members’ savings and provides loans to support their financial needs.

The congress brought together cooperative finance leaders to discuss governance, financial stability and ways to improve services.

Wazalendo board chairperson Lt Gen Sam Kavuma said the meeting allowed the institution to assess its performance against other leading African financial cooperatives.

Advertisement

He said the board would draw on lessons from the congress to strengthen oversight, protect members’ savings and support growth.

“As a Board, we remain committed to providing strategic leadership that strengthens the SACCO’s growth, safeguards members’ savings and advances their financial well-being,” Kavuma said.

He added that sound governance and continued learning would help Wazalendo withstand challenges and respond to members’ changing needs.

Chief executive officer Brig Gen Yusuf Magero Buha said the SACCO would use knowledge and partnerships from the congress to improve services, expand digital innovation and streamline operations.

He said these efforts would guide the institution’s growth and help more members access financial services.

Advertisement

Buha added that responsible financial management remained central to protecting the SACCO’s financial position and improving members’ welfare.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Kampala revellers take control of the decks at Pass the Aux
Entertainment
19.10.2026
Kampala revellers take control of the decks at Pass the Aux
Divine Resort offers Kampala residents lakeside escape without long road trips
Lifestyle
19.10.2026
Divine Resort offers Kampala residents lakeside escape without long road trips
From Zaake's kitchen to Uganda's big functions: The story of Chef Godwin
Lifestyle
19.10.2026
From Zaake's kitchen to Uganda's big functions: The story of Chef Godwin
Businessman jailed for forging Museveni's signature to secure 15-year ferry contract
News
19.10.2026
Businessman jailed for forging Museveni's signature to secure 15-year ferry contract
INSIDE STORY: How Kisoro businessman Africano, wife were gunned down
News
19.10.2026
INSIDE STORY: How Kisoro businessman Africano, wife were gunned down
Britania scoops 5  awards at East Africa Brand Quality Awards
Business
19.10.2026
Britania scoops 5  awards at East Africa Brand Quality Awards