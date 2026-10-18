Katonga bridge rebuilt to last 120 years after flood destruction

Government has commissioned the reconstructed Katonga bridge on the Kampala–Masaka highway under the Shs191 billion Katonga Corridor project, with a design lifespan of 120 years.

Government has commissioned the reconstructed Katonga bridge on the Kampala–Masaka highway, more than three years after floods destroyed the crossing and disrupted travel between central and western Uganda.

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Works and Transport minister Fred Byamukama commissioned the bridge on October 17, 2026. State minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Susan Nakawuki Nsambu accompanied him.

In a statement on X, the works ministry said the elevated bridge forms part of the Shs191 billion Katonga Corridor project. Engineers designed it for a 120-year lifespan.

The new structure replaces the bridge that floodwaters damaged on May 11, 2023, forcing motorists off the main highway. Travellers from Kampala diverted through Mpigi, Butambala and Ssembabule, while those from Masaka used the Ssembabule route.

The collapse exposed the vulnerability of a key transport link. Beyond long-distance traffic, the disruption affected local traders, schoolchildren and patients seeking treatment across the river. Local leaders reported difficulties reaching markets, Nkozi hospital and Masaka regional referral hospital.

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China Communications Construction Company carried out the reconstruction. Temporary crossings helped maintain traffic as work on the permanent bridge progressed.

The wider reconstruction programme also covers flood-damaged road sections in Lwera and Kalandazi. These sections form part of the same Kampala–Masaka transport corridor.