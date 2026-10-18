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Police speak out on killing of Kisoro businessman and wife

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 11:47 - 18 October 2026
The couple attempted to escape an armed attacker, but their pickup could not turn on the narrow road
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Police have confirmed that gunmen killed Kisoro businessman Africano Nteziyaremye and his wife, Peace Kyompeire, and appealed for information to help track down their attackers.

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The couple died in a shooting at about 11 p.m. on October 17, 2026, in Zindiro Cell, Kamonyi Ward, Kisoro Municipality. They were reportedly returning home from their wholesale shop.

Kigezi regional police spokesperson SP Nelson Tumushime said detectives and a canine unit examined the scene as police opened investigations.

By Sunday morning, police had made no arrests. The motive remained unclear.

Police urged anyone with information that could help identify or locate the suspects to contact the nearest police station.

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Police have confirmed the shooting deaths of Kisoro businessman Africano Nteziyaremye and his wife, Peace Kyompeire.

The couple reportedly came under attack while returning home from their wholesale shop on October 17, 2026.

Detectives and a canine unit examined the crime scene in Zindiro Cell, Kisoro Municipality.

Police had made no arrests by Sunday morning and appealed for information about the attackers.

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