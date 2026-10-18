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KAMPALA: Police detain 124 drivers in drink-driving crackdown

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:24 - 18 October 2026
Traffic police detained 124 drivers during a drink-driving operation across nine Kampala metropolitan divisions.
Uganda traffic police have detained 124 drivers in a drink-driving crackdown across nine Kampala metropolitan divisions, with court proceedings pending.
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Police have detained 124 drivers in a drink-driving operation across nine divisions in the Kampala metropolitan area.

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Traffic police spokesperson Michael Kananura said the operation targeted drink-driving to curb road crashes. All the drivers remain in custody pending court proceedings.

Katwe recorded the highest number of arrests at 24, followed by Kawempe with 18 and Nansana with 16.

Officers arrested 14 drivers each in Kabalagala and Old Kampala, 13 in CPS Kampala and 12 along Jinja Road. Kiira Road recorded seven arrests, while Nsangi registered six.

Kananura urged motorists to arrange alternative transport whenever they drink alcohol.

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“If you drink alcohol, do not drive. Arrange for a sober driver or use a special-hire vehicle to get home safely,” he said.

He warned that police would continue operations against motorists who put other road users at risk.

“We will not allow anyone to endanger lives by drinking and driving,” Kananura said.

Police said the operations form part of efforts to curb dangerous driving and improve safety for all road users.

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