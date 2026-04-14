VIDEO: New Best Hotel Busega faces closure
Government has moved to shut down New Best Hotel in Busega over alleged involvement in pornography-related activities. Officials warned that tougher action will follow if the facility fails to comply with national laws.
The directive was issued by the Pornography Control Committee led by Annet Kezaabu. The committee said the hotel has been repeatedly cautioned following reports linking it to the production or facilitation of explicit content. Officials noted that engagements with management have taken place several times but concerns remain.
In a statement, the committee said management had been warned and advised to change. It added that failure to comply could lead to stronger enforcement measures, including closure of the premises.
The famous NEW BEST HOTEL in Busega might be closed.— Douglas Mayamba (@DouglasMayamba1) April 14, 2026
Jobs are going to be lost 🏃♀️🏃♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ https://t.co/6iWid9g1ki pic.twitter.com/m51uklY7xM
Authorities described the case as part of a wider crackdown on establishments suspected of promoting pornography. Officials said enforcement will be applied across the country without exception. They argued that such environments are often linked to exploitation and exposure of young people to harmful material.
The move comes as government agencies intensify efforts to curb obscene content both online and offline. The Uganda Communications Commission is also conducting parallel operations targeting digital platforms accused of distributing explicit material.
Officials said the enforcement aligns with implementation of the National Ethical Values Policy, which aims to promote moral standards and protect vulnerable groups, especially children. Government warned that individuals and businesses that violate the law risk closure, prosecution or other legal action.