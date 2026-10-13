Russian influencer offers Uganda’s Scovia Alum new car after TikTok video

Scovia Alum, a TikTok creator from Agago district, attracted Victoria Bonya’s attention with a video about learning to drive.

Scovia Alum, a TikTok creator from Agago district, attracted Victoria Bonya’s attention with a video about learning to drive.

Ugandan TikToker Scovia Alum has received an offer of a Suzuki Fronx reportedly worth Shs90 million from Russian influencer Victoria Bonya after sharing a driving video.

A TikTok video about learning to drive has landed Ugandan content creator Scovia Alum an unexpected offer: a new car from Russian influencer Victoria Bonya.

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Alum, who comes from Agago district in northern Uganda, caught Bonya’s attention after sharing the video with her followers.

“I love you! Can I buy you a car???” Bonya commented.

The message sparked excitement among Alum’s fans. Some initially treated it as a joke, but Bonya has since offered to buy her a Suzuki Fronx, a compact crossover reportedly valued at about Shs90 million in Uganda.

Alum has built her online following by sharing scenes from her everyday life. She reportedly has more than three million TikTok followers.

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Her driving video drew an offer from a fellow creator she had never met, turning an ordinary personal milestone into a potential windfall.

Fans have welcomed the gesture, praising Bonya and encouraging Alum as she learns to drive.