Youthful lawyer Joan Asiigwire dies after ‘mental health struggle’

Tributes pour in following the death of young Ugandan lawyer Joan Asiigwire, known online for simplifying property law and sharing key legal tips.

Young Ugandan lawyer Joan Asiigwire, known for sharing legal tips online, has died, prompting tributes and calls for greater attention to mental health among young professionals.

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News of her death circulated on October 13, 2026. Journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala and other mourners reported that she had struggled with depression. However, the material available does not establish a medically confirmed cause of death.

Njala mourned her in a post on X, recalling her online work explaining legal transactions.

“She has been trending online sharing tips on legal transactions,” he wrote.

Asiigwire published educational content under “Law with Joan Asiingwire”.

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Joan Asiigwire

Her public profiles described her work as simplifying land, property and construction law.

The Judiciary’s advocates register lists her as Asiingwire Joan, with an enrolment date of January 23, 2026 and working with Barungi Bingana Advocates.

Her online legal content focused on practical concerns facing property buyers and developers. She explained why buyers should investigate a seller’s authority, land boundaries, occupation and outstanding claims before paying a deposit.

Other posts addressed forged land documents, ownership disputes and the risks of buying family or inherited land without proper succession records and beneficiaries’ consent.

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Her death drew a tribute from lawyer Eron Kiiza, who urged people experiencing depression to seek help from a doctor or counsellor with mental health expertise.

“Treasure your privacy and enjoy community. It is okay to be, and to look, different,” Kiiza wrote, ending his message with: “Rest in peace, Joan.”

Brian Mutimba also mourned her, sharing a photograph of Joan alongside fellow lawyers holding certificates.

“Your memories will forever remain in our hearts, and your absence will never be forgotten,” he wrote.

Other mourners called for honest conversations, listening without judgement and professional support for people in distress.

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