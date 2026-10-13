Son Of Aboda moves from UG Drill to Afro-Rap ahead of new EP

Ugandan artiste Son Of Aboda transitions from UG Drill to Afro-rap ahead of his new EP release on November 10 and exclusive listening party on November 27.

Ugandan artiste Son Of Aboda is taking a new musical direction, moving from UG Drill into Afro-rap ahead of an EP scheduled for release on November 10.

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The Ntinda-raised performer will follow the release with an exclusive listening party on November 27. The announcement did not disclose the EP’s title, track list or the venue for the event.

Son Of Aboda emerged through UG Drill, a style that brings local languages into drill music. His latest direction expands that foundation with melodic hooks, Afrobeats rhythms and more personal storytelling.

The shift gives him room to explore his Luo heritage while reaching listeners beyond the drill audience. He draws on language and cultural narratives to connect his Kampala upbringing with his roots.

His new sound combines rap verses with soulful melodies. It marks a change from the harder sound that shaped his early work, while retaining the rap influences central to his music.

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Born and raised in Ntinda, Son Of Aboda has also built his profile through live performances. His previous appearances include opening for Ugandan rapper Navio and South African hip-hop artiste Nasty C.

Those performances have given him opportunities to introduce his music to different audiences. The forthcoming EP will offer a fuller picture of the sound he now wants to pursue.